Hulusi Akar: Azerbaijan’s Victory in Karabakh is an important model in combatting global threats

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

“The world is facing an increasingly complex security environment. Not only military threats, but also climate change, economic fluctuations and pandemics have become an integral part of national security issues. Today, building reliable mechanisms for cooperation among the Turkic world is of great significance,” said Hulusi Akar, Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, as he addressed the second meeting of the Heads of the Defense and Security Committees of TURKPA member parliaments on the theme “Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation between Turkic States: The Role of Parliaments” held in Baku.

Hulusi Akar underlined that it is essential to maintain collaboration among the Turkic states amid changing realities of international power relations and increasing security concerns in the modern era.

Azerbaijan’s historic Victory in Karabakh is not only of regional, but also global importance, Hulusi Akar said, adding: "The Victory in Karabakh has become a symbol of solidarity not only of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, but also of the entire Turkic world. This Victory has demonstrated to the world community how effective a strong army and national unity can be if combined with strategic cooperation."