Hulusi Akar: Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan anchored in sincerity and brotherhood

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, met with a Turkish parliamentary delegation led by Hulusi Akar, Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Underscoring the bilateral ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan—elevated to the highest level of brotherhood and friendship—Ziyafat Asgarov emphasized that the Shusha Declaration, signed by the heads of state, serves as the legal foundation of this strategic alliance.

Referring to the pressure faced by both Türkiye and Azerbaijan as nations pursuing independent policies, Asgarov stressed the need for unity and strengthened efforts to overcome these external challenges. He also shared his views on enhancing security and defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as among Turkic states.

Highlighting the strong and sincere partnership between the two countries, Hulusi Akar noted that the friendship between President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continues to drive the development of bilateral cooperation.

Akar stated that both countries are taking all necessary steps to safeguard national security and societal well-being. He praised President Ilham Aliyev’s principled stance on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and underscored the importance of collaboration among Turkic states in addressing common threats and ensuring regional security and stability.

