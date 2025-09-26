Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation Balázs Hankó visited the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU).

During the meeting, the minister discussed with Rector Rufat Azizov the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the fields of higher education, science, and innovation.

Balázs Hankó also viewed the laboratories and computer rooms of ASOIU, including the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ). He hailed the material and technical base of the university and the conditions created for education and teaching.

Balázs Hankó emphasized that Hungarian higher education institutions are interested in cooperation with Azerbaijani universities, noting that there are favorable opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in the fields of research, science, education, and innovation.