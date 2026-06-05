Hydrogen energy could be next stage of UAE-Azerbaijan energy partnership, says expert

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

Following the successful development of cooperation in solar energy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan could move on to implementing joint hydrogen energy projects, UAE political scientist Salem Alketbi said in the latest episode of the "Azerbaijan and the World" program broadcast on the AZERTAC website.

According to him, the creation of such projects is a completely realistic scenario for the development of bilateral cooperation. However, the expert emphasized that the success of such initiatives will depend on a number of factors, including the availability of necessary funding, the development of modern infrastructure, and the establishment of effective export routes.

He noted that both countries have serious ambitions in the energy transition and are striving to take a prominent place in the emerging global clean energy market.

According to the political scientist, cooperation in the field of hydrogen could become a new strategic direction for interaction between Abu Dhabi and Baku in the medium term.