I believe through nature positive urban planning our efforts will generate significant outcomes for healthy future, says committee chairman

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“I believe through future-oriented and nature positive urban planning, policies and collaboration our efforts will generate significant outcomes for the sake of our resilient and healthy future,” said Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change held as part of COP29.

“We are thankful to our colleagues in this group to Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Brazil and UN-Habitat who are the important players for the urbanisation and climate legacy. By signing for establishment of the Baku Continuity Coalition we are sending a powerful message: that the future of our cities will be shaped by collaboration, innovation, and a deep commitment,” he noted.

“We invite all the parties to benefit from the multisectoral holistic urban approach of the MAP in order to turn it into detailed action plans both at the national and local levels that we could combine our efforts for the tangible climate actions,” Anar Guliyev emphasized.