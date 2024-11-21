ICESCO-organized event on agri–food system held as part of COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

A high-level panel at the ICESCO-organized event themed “Achieving Resilience in Agri-Food Systems through Climate Action and Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem (WEFE) Nexus Management,” was held at the ICESCO Pavilion as part of COP29 in Baku.

This discussion addressed critical challenges and innovative solutions for building resilient agri-food systems, emphasizing the importance of integrated approaches to managing water, energy, food, and ecosystems in the face of climate change.

The panel discussion was moderated by Fahman Fathurrahman, ICESCO expert at Science and Environment Sector.

The speakers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Grammenos Mastrojeni, Senior Deputy Secretary General at the Secretariat of the Union for the Mediterranean, Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) and others shared views on climate resilience, ecosystem protection, application of the digital technologies in agriculture and the role of women in these fields.