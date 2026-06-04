IE University announces admissions to Global MBA Program in Azerbaijan with support of PASHA Holding and SOCAR

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

To support the development of leadership, management, and global business competencies among high-potential professionals in Azerbaijan, admissions are now open to IE University's Global MBA program. The admissions process is being conducted within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership signed on 28 April 2026 between PASHA Holding, SOCAR, and IE University.

Program Overview:

The Global MBA is an internationally recognized MBA program delivered by IE University. The program will be delivered in a hybrid format, combining online coursework with in-person sessions in Baku and Madrid. All instruction will be conducted in English.

Eligibility Requirements:

To apply for the program, candidates must meet the following criteria:

• Hold a bachelor's degree from a licensed and accredited higher education institution;

• Possess a valid international English language qualification (IELTS, TOEFL, Duolingo, or Cambridge), or have completed their previous higher education in English;

• Be actively employed throughout the duration of the program;

• Have between 5 and 15 years of professional work experience;

• Have at least 2 years of managerial experience;

• Demonstrate leadership potential and a strong commitment to continuous professional development.

The Global MBA program is designed for a maximum of 40 participants. Of these:

• 15 participants from PASHA Holding,

• 15 participants from SOCAR,

• 10 participants from the labor market.

Candidates admitted to the program will benefit from a special tuition discount offered under this collaboration, resulting in a program fee of €50,000. Payment terms and financing options will be determined directly by IE University during the admissions and enrollment process.

Note: In line with the program's objectives and its commitment to fostering leadership potential in Azerbaijan, preference will be given to citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the admissions process. Depending on the availability of places and the final composition of the participant cohort, applications from foreign nationals may also be considered.

Key Program Information:

• Duration: 22 months

• Start Date: September 2026

• Interest Form Submission Deadline: 12 June 2026

Admissions Process:

Admissions will be conducted in accordance with IE University's admissions policies, selection criteria, and procedures.

Interested candidates are kindly requested to complete the Interest Form

The purpose of the form is to collect preliminary information from individuals interested in participating in the program. Only candidates who complete the form and meet the initial eligibility requirements will be invited to submit a formal application through IE University's online admissions platform.

Please also note that two information sessions will be organized for employees who are interested in learning more about the Global MBA program and the application process. You are welcome to join the session that best fits your schedule. Details are provided below:

Session 1

• Date: 9 June 2026

• Time: 11:00 Baku Time / 09:00 Madrid Time

• Duration: 2 hours

• Link: https://ieuniversity.zoom.us/j/93923646067?pwd=3Tk7ijFrZ4Zh2doLIuDhibLKqtnlhG.1

• Passcode: AzMBA2026!

Session 2

• Date: 10 June 2026

• Time: 16:00 Baku Time / 14:00 Madrid Time

• Duration: 2 hours

• Link: https://ieuniversity.zoom.us/j/96119050967?pwd=BV4btQJjSI7acwQ5JualR8aOmPXvCO.1

• Passcode: AzMBA26*

It should also be noted that education and development constitute key pillars of PASHA Holding's strategy. In this regard, the Holding and its subsidiaries implement a range of initiatives aimed at developing human capital. These include programs such as Elachi, Leading Lights, and Future Shapers, as well as other projects focused on education, professional growth, and skills development.