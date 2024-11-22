IEC External Relations Officer: COP29 to set the right course for action

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“From the standpoint of the organization I represent, attending COP29 in Baku is crucial for building networks and showcasing the value of international standards in the ongoing political discussions on climate action. I am confident that COP29 will pave the way for the right course of action,” said Boris Inderbitzin, External Relations Officer of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) from Switzerland.

He added that COP29 is marked by tangible, operational, and truly impactful ambitions.