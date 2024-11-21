Ilaria Catastini: We found that Azerbaijan is highly aware of the importance of the energy transition VIDEO

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Ilaria Catastini, General Manager of Fondazione MAIRE from Italy, was interviewed by AZERTAC.

- What brings you to COP29 in Baku?

- I am here at COP29 in Baku to present research we conducted last year and expanded this year to two new countries—Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This research focuses on understanding perceptions in these countries (a total of twelve) about the importance and urgency of building competencies and skills for the energy transition. Last year, we began with ten countries: Italy, the UK, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, India, Türkiye, Algeria, and Chile. This year, we added Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The findings revealed some very interesting insights.

- According to your research, what are the different priorities between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan?

- We found that Azerbaijan is highly aware of the importance of the energy transition. More than half of the respondents we interviewed believe the energy transition is a priority. In contrast, respondents from Kazakhstan displayed a lower perception of its importance.

- Why do you think more people in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan consider the energy transition crucial to combat climate change compared to Italy, the UK, the U.S., and China?

- Our research revealed that people in these countries recognize the benefits of the energy transition—not only environmental benefits, such as mitigating climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but also social benefits.

For instance, respondents noted the creation of new jobs and the opportunity to upskill workers in the oil and gas sector. These workers can broaden their expertise to meet the demand for skills required in transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, from a linear to a circular economy, and from traditional industries to sustainable ones.

This transition needs to be gradual, with benefits becoming evident over time. Additionally, the people we interviewed—who are well-educated opinion leaders and decision-makers—are highly aware of these benefits.

- Do you plan to extend your research to other countries?

- Yes, we believe this research, developed by Fondazione MAIRE, the foundation established by the MAIRE Group, should expand further in the coming years. It provides a unique global perspective on countries' awareness of the energy transition and the necessity of creating the skills and competencies it demands.

This framework could be invaluable for shaping strategies at conferences like COP29 and future COPs, making it an essential tool in guiding energy transition policies globally.

- Do you think the energy transition is possible in every country?

- We strongly believe that it is not only possible but necessary for every country. This year’s research in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan showed that the energy transition in these countries can be developed gradually alongside the traditional economy, making it more sustainable.

The energy transition can create new jobs, reduce emissions, and mitigate the effects of climate change. People are ready for it—they understand that it creates business opportunities, jobs, and wealth. Importantly, the energy transition isn’t limited to renewable energy sources like solar panels. It also involves rethinking industrial processes, product design, and economic models. A diverse range of skills and professions is needed, and every country, including Azerbaijan, can contribute these critical competencies.

- What do you think are the main ingredients for the energy transition?

- We’ve discussed this extensively at COP29. The first ingredient is finance. The second is political will. The third is the availability of technologies for the energy transition. At MAIRE, we focus on developing a portfolio of technologies that enable industries worldwide to reduce emissions.

However, there is a fourth ingredient that is absolutely essential—skills and competencies. Without this, the other three ingredients cannot be effectively utilized to achieve our climate goals within the required timeline.

- Will Fondazione MAIRE collaborate with Azerbaijan to train and educate new professionals?

- Absolutely, yes. We are eager to cooperate with Azerbaijan to train trainers and develop educational programs, just as we are already doing in Italy and Europe.