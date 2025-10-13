Images of orders issued by Armenian armed forces to implement in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories presented in court

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The open court hearing on the criminal cases of citizens of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court, on October 13.

The court proceedings witnessed the announcement of a number of secret documents of the Armenian armed forces and their images, along with other files. The documents revealed that various instructions were given to different structures of the Armenian armed forces, as well as the "army" of the so-called regime (the largest armed formation of the Armenian armed forces - ed.) to be carried out in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories.

For instance, the secret order No. 0119, dated 04.05.2016, issued by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian armed Forces, Colonel General Yuri Khachaturov, revealed that the commander of the so-called “army” of the illegal regime was tasked to provide the anti-tank ditches and roads of the "6th defensive region" with earth layers and to use them as average trenches and defensive lines, to link the anti-tank ditches and roads of the "9th defensive region" with each other, and to camouflage the equipment.

The court also disclosed the joint secret order No. 016 dated 24.12.2016, issued in Yerevan by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian armed forces, Lieutenant General Movses Hakopyan, and the Chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff, Colonel V. Sargsyan, as well as a photo of the document. According to the secret document, a trip of the working group of the 24th Special Purpose Separate Radio Technical Regiment via the Yerevan-Khankendi-Aghdara-Sugovushan-Khankendi-Yerevan route was organized on January 10-14, 2017, to inspect the territory in the northeast direction of the so-called "army" and select the area for the radio-electronic reconnaissance (REK) units. The Chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces was entrusted to oversee the implementation of the order.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.