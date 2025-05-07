Imperial College London hosts event dealing with Post-COP29 reflections: sustainability in a changing world

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

An event titled “Post COP29 Reflections: Sustainability in a Changing World” was held at Imperial College London.

The event was initiated and organized by Azerbaijani students currently studying at the university as part of a state-funded program.

In his speech, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to UK Elin Suleymanov highlighted that COP29 was successfully concluded despite the challenging global geopolitical landscape. He credited this success largely to the Azerbaijani Presidency’s strong commitment and its emphasis on multilateral cooperation.

Suleymanov also noted that COP29 served as a unique platform for strengthening dialogue between the Global North and South, with discussions marked by their inclusive nature.

Other speakers touched upon the evolving media landscape and the challenges of effectively covering climate issues in a rapidly changing world. Discussions revolved around innovative approaches to sustainable finance, underlining the role of creative funding models in accelerating transitions in renewable energy, transport, and agriculture

The panel concluded with an engaging Q&A session, during which students actively participated by posing questions to the speakers.

Ayten Abbasli

Special Correspondent