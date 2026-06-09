In Odesa region, sea washes another 15 dead cetaceans ashore at national park

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

In the Odesa region, in the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park, ecologists discovered 15 dead cetaceans, according to Ukrinform.

This was reported on a social media account by Ivan Rusev, an ecologist and employee of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park.

“On June 6–7, during a survey of the next 12 km of coastline within the national park and 1 km adjacent to the national park, another 15 dead cetaceans were discovered,” the post states.

The ecologist noted that mine explosions, bombings, missile launches, and the use of powerful sonar by military ships are systematically destroying the unique biodiversity of the Black Sea.

“Populations of unique Black Sea cetaceans are losing their viability, immunity, and genetic potential for recovery every day. The Black Sea risks losing its main inhabitants and symbols forever,” Rusev added.