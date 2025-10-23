The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say

India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

Indian refiners are poised to sharply curtail imports of Russian oil to comply with new US sanctions on two top Russian producers, industry sources said on Thursday, potentially removing a major hurdle to a trade deal with the United States, according to Reuters.

The change comes as India faces punishing 50% tariffs on its exports to the US - with half of those duties in retaliation for Russian oil purchases - and negotiates a potential trade deal that could bring those tariffs in line with Asian peers in exchange for winding down crude imports from Moscow.

Privately-owned Reliance Industries, the top Indian buyer of Russian crude, plans to reduce or halt completely its import of Russian oil, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

"Recalibration of Russian oil imports is ongoing and Reliance will be fully aligned to GOI (Government of India) guidelines," a Reliance spokesman said in response to a query on whether the company plans to cut its crude imports from Russia.

Indian state refiners, including Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, are also reviewing their Russian oil trade documents to ensure no supply will be coming directly from Rosneft and Lukoil after the US sanctioned the oil companies, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

India's oil ministry and the state refiners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"There will be a massive cut. We don't anticipate it will go to zero immediately as there will be some barrels coming into market" via intermediaries, a refinery source said, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak with media.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia for the first time in his second term, targeting Lukoil and Rosneft as his frustration grows with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"If the Trump administration does indeed back today's words by action, we anticipate that refiners seeking to retain access to US capital markets will forego Russian barrels," RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft wrote in a note.

The US Treasury has given companies until November 21 to wind down their transactions with the Russian oil producers, according to a release on the sanctions on Wednesday.

"It all depends on banks," another Indian refinery official said. "If banks clear payments then we will buy. Otherwise my intake will be zero."

Reliance, which is controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani and operates the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state, has a long-term deal to buy nearly 500,000 bpd of crude oil from Russian oil major Rosneft. The refiner also buys Russian oil from intermediaries.

In recent days, Reliance has purchased spot crude cargoes from the Middle East and Brazil, which could be used to partly replace Russian supplies, traders said. It was seen in the market on Thursday scouting for supplies, said a Middle Eastern trader approached by Reliance.

One of the sources said that before the US move, Reliance was considering stopping Russian oil imports for the one of its two refineries that is export-focused due to a ban by the European Union on refined products produced from Russian oil that takes effect in January.

Indian refiner Nayara Energy, whose biggest shareholder is Rosneft, also buys oil from the Russian state company.

Indian state refiners rarely buy Russian oil directly from Rosneft and Lukoil as their purchases are typically made through intermediaries, trade sources said.

Brent crude futures extended gains, rising more than 3% on Thursday.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Pope Leo XIV, King Charles III pray together in Sistine Chapel making history
  • 23.10.2025 [17:38]

Pope Leo XIV, King Charles III pray together in Sistine Chapel making history

Egypt, EU sign €4B financial support package during Brussels summit
  • 23.10.2025 [16:38]

Egypt, EU sign €4B financial support package during Brussels summit

Reeves considering tax hike for lawyers and accountants
  • 23.10.2025 [16:07]

Reeves considering tax hike for lawyers and accountants

India limits content takedown powers to fewer officials after spat with Musk's X
  • 23.10.2025 [14:52]

India limits content takedown powers to fewer officials after spat with Musk's X

Japan will breed cloned pigs for human organ transplants
  • 23.10.2025 [14:34]

Japan will breed cloned pigs for human organ transplants

12 killed in road accident in Kazakhstan
  • 23.10.2025 [13:46]

12 killed in road accident in Kazakhstan

You don't need to be very happy to avoid an early death from chronic disease, study finds
  • 23.10.2025 [13:03]

You don't need to be very happy to avoid an early death from chronic disease, study finds

China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket completes final major tests before maiden flight
  • 23.10.2025 [12:56]

China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket completes final major tests before maiden flight

Physical activity raises daily calorie burn without conserving energy used elsewhere, study finds
  • 23.10.2025 [11:05]

Physical activity raises daily calorie burn without conserving energy used elsewhere, study finds

Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court

  • 23.10.2025 [20:53]

U.S. Senator: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other regional countries will benefit from TRIPP project

  • 23.10.2025 [20:38]

India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say

  • 23.10.2025 [20:37]

Mukhtar Babayev: Environmental problems of the Caspian Sea will be a major focus at COP30

  • 23.10.2025 [20:25]

Working Group session as part of 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation held in Baku

  • 23.10.2025 [20:19]

Azerbaijani Officer Awarded the "Students' Sword of Honour"

  • 23.10.2025 [19:16]

Michael Doran: Trump administration understands that South Caucasus is no longer a peripheral theater

  • 23.10.2025 [19:07]

Gori hosts meeting involving leadership of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish National Defense Universities

  • 23.10.2025 [18:54]

Miami Heat’s Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers’ Billups arrested in gambling probe, sources say

  • 23.10.2025 [18:49]

9th Session of the Joint Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Serbia and Azerbaijan-Serbia Business Forum held

  • 23.10.2025 [18:49]

Azerbaijani wrestler to fight for bronze at U23 World Championships

  • 23.10.2025 [18:22]

Two-day trip of international travelers to Karabakh and East Zangezur concludes

  • 23.10.2025 [18:20]

SOCAR President meets with ABB Senior Vice President for Northern Europe

  • 23.10.2025 [17:52]

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank explores development momentum of financial sector

  • 23.10.2025 [17:44]

Zangezur Corridor emerges as one of the most strategically important initiatives in the South Caucasus

  • 23.10.2025 [17:44]

Pope Leo XIV, King Charles III pray together in Sistine Chapel making history

  • 23.10.2025 [17:38]

Bayern all smiles as Jamal Musiala returns to training on the pitch

  • 23.10.2025 [17:35]

COP30 preparations underway

  • 23.10.2025 [16:51]

Egypt, EU sign €4B financial support package during Brussels summit

  • 23.10.2025 [16:38]

Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

  • 23.10.2025 [16:29]

Shusha–Khankendi tour organized for participants of international conference

  • 23.10.2025 [16:09]

Reeves considering tax hike for lawyers and accountants

  • 23.10.2025 [16:07]

ANAMA joins international conference on mine action

  • 23.10.2025 [16:04]

State Oil Fund announces revenues from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields

  • 23.10.2025 [15:07]

Azerbaijani judokas aim for ‘medal rush’ at Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

  • 23.10.2025 [14:53]

India limits content takedown powers to fewer officials after spat with Musk's X

  • 23.10.2025 [14:52]

Azerbaijan repatriates six more citizens from Syria

  • 23.10.2025 [14:51]

International travelers arrive in Fuzuli district

  • 23.10.2025 [14:43]

12 families relocated to Tazabina village in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 23.10.2025 [14:38]

Japan will breed cloned pigs for human organ transplants

  • 23.10.2025 [14:34]

23 October marks International Day of Snow Leopard

  • 23.10.2025 [14:33]

Better data driving action on methane emissions, but more work needed

  • 23.10.2025 [14:32]

DOST Agency holds meeting with Serbian delegation

  • 23.10.2025 [14:16]

Azerbaijan–Estonia trade more than doubles

  • 23.10.2025 [14:11]

Climate science and early warnings key to saving lives

  • 23.10.2025 [13:52]

12 killed in road accident in Kazakhstan

  • 23.10.2025 [13:46]

® Azerconnect Group participates in Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum

  • 23.10.2025 [13:44]

SOFAZ reports investment returns and extra-budgetary revenues

  • 23.10.2025 [13:40]

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan: A strategic stage in Turkic unity - COMMENTARY

  • 23.10.2025 [13:35]

SOFAZ announces revenues from oil and gas agreements

  • 23.10.2025 [13:30]

Azerbaijan’s ADA University, Ecuador’s Diplomatic Academy sign MoU

  • 23.10.2025 [13:19]

You don't need to be very happy to avoid an early death from chronic disease, study finds

  • 23.10.2025 [13:03]

Champions League top scorers: Harry Kane draws level with Kylian Mbappé

  • 23.10.2025 [13:00]

China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket completes final major tests before maiden flight

  • 23.10.2025 [12:56]

International travelers tour Shusha

  • 23.10.2025 [12:50]

ICESCO Director-General meets Azerbaijani youth

  • 23.10.2025 [12:40]

Gold price nears $4,130 on global market

  • 23.10.2025 [12:33]

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan advance toward laying green energy cable beneath Caspian Sea

  • 23.10.2025 [12:30]

Azerbaijani wrestler crowned world champion

  • 23.10.2025 [12:26]
A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

The autumn serenity and rebirth: Jabrayil – A new destination for tourists VIDEO

The autumn serenity and rebirth: Jabrayil – A new destination for tourists VIDEO

Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center implements projects to strengthen national cybersecurity system and resilience

  • 23.10.2025 [12:06]

President Ilham Aliyev: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is deepening day by day

  • 23.10.2025 [11:46]

To His Excellency Mr. Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary

  • 23.10.2025 [11:29]

Physical activity raises daily calorie burn without conserving energy used elsewhere, study finds

  • 23.10.2025 [11:05]

Azerbaijani oil price surges in global markets

  • 23.10.2025 [10:58]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 23.10.2025 [10:56]

Liverpool rebounds with 5-1 win at Frankfurt in Champions League; Chelsea and Bayern also win big

  • 23.10.2025 [10:55]

Azerbaijan’s sustainable economy highlighted at UNCTAD16

  • 22.10.2025 [20:53]

International travelers familiarize themselves with historical and cultural landmarks in Karabakh and East Zangezur regions

  • 22.10.2025 [20:48]

Azerbaijani parliamentarians visit Colombia

  • 22.10.2025 [20:37]

Jaguar Land Rover hack has cost UK economy £1.9bn, experts say

  • 22.10.2025 [20:29]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister

  • 22.10.2025 [20:24]

International travelers visit Lachin

  • 22.10.2025 [20:22]

Villa Mussolini in Riccione up for sale

  • 22.10.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 25th Meeting of Steering Group (SG25) – WOAH Platform on Animal Welfare for Europe

  • 22.10.2025 [20:08]

Dushanbe hosts 35th meeting of CIS General Prosecutors’ Coordination Council

  • 22.10.2025 [20:00]

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Astana in spotlight of Kazakh media outlets

  • 22.10.2025 [19:32]

Azerbaijan, Israel explore cooperation in family, women, and children affairs

  • 22.10.2025 [19:27]

Morocco to host 14th Larache International Festival of Intercultural Interaction

  • 22.10.2025 [19:06]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegates deliver speeches at 151st IPU Assembly debates

  • 22.10.2025 [18:54]

AzerGold CJSC delegation participates in LME Week

  • 22.10.2025 [18:41]

Minister: Western countries that previously viewed the Middle Corridor with skepticism are now showing interest

  • 22.10.2025 [18:35]

Presidential Library presents "Uzeyir Hajibeyli" project

  • 22.10.2025 [18:28]

ASAN Service of Azerbaijan and collaboration with Pakistan: An analytical overview

  • 22.10.2025 [18:03]

International symposium on modern religious models commences in Baku

  • 22.10.2025 [18:01]

Estonian Foreign Minister visits Victory Park in Baku

  • 22.10.2025 [17:50]

Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation

  • 22.10.2025 [17:47]

Project “Heavenly Religions” presented at the Vatican

  • 22.10.2025 [17:45]

France's Macron orders tighter security as Louvre reopens doors

  • 22.10.2025 [17:33]

AzerGold CJSC holds meeting with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank representatives

  • 22.10.2025 [17:30]

Azerbaijan’s tomato exports surge 23% in first nine months of 2025

  • 22.10.2025 [17:15]

Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment to restoring environment of cooperation and trust in region

  • 22.10.2025 [17:14]

Thousands protest in Berlin against chancellor's controversial remarks about migrants amid growing backlash

  • 22.10.2025 [17:08]

® Silk Way Group and dnata launch landmark joint venture to create aviation services hub in Azerbaijan

  • 22.10.2025 [17:07]

Azerbaijani publishing houses participate in Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

  • 22.10.2025 [17:06]

Baku hosts working meeting between Azerbaijani and Georgian delegations

  • 22.10.2025 [16:56]

TURKPA Secretary General: Only through joint efforts can we translate humanitarian commitments into real and effective measures on the ground

  • 22.10.2025 [16:55]

Proposed Villarreal-Barcelona clash in USA cancelled

  • 22.10.2025 [16:52]

Estonian FM commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

  • 22.10.2025 [16:06]

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for military cooperation between defense institutions

  • 22.10.2025 [16:02]

Number of Azerbaijani citizens studying at Estonian universities announced

  • 22.10.2025 [15:57]

100th anniversary of First Turkological Congress to be celebrated ORDER

  • 22.10.2025 [15:57]

Azerbaijan wins “Best Culinary Destination” award in Brussels

  • 22.10.2025 [15:55]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler crowned world champion

  • 22.10.2025 [15:40]

® Hurry and join now! 100,000 participants have already got the chance to win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses

  • 22.10.2025 [15:37]

Baku hosts meetings of International Transport Forum

  • 22.10.2025 [15:35]

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan: Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will bring prosperity and development to the Caucasus

  • 22.10.2025 [15:35]

Estonian FM: Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in the region

  • 22.10.2025 [15:26]
President Ilham Aliyev presented “Istiglal” Order to Yagub Eyyubov VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev presented “Istiglal” Order to Yagub Eyyubov VIDEO