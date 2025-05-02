Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens creating serious humanitarian challenges: Foreign Ministry

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 2, AZERTAC

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that India's decision to revoke the visas of Pakistani citizens is causing serious humanitarian issues. The comments came in response to media queries regarding the availability of the Wagah border crossing for Pakistani nationals returning from India.

The spokesperson noted that families have been separated, with children being divided from one of their parents, and patients in fragile health were forced to return to Pakistan without completing their medical treatment. “The Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens is creating serious humanitarian challenges,” the spokesperson reiterated.

April 30, 2025, marked the last date for crossing the Wagah-Attari border, which connects Pakistan and India near Lahore. The spokesperson also acknowledged media reports indicating that some Pakistani nationals remain stranded at Attari. He affirmed that Pakistan remains open to receiving its citizens, should Indian authorities permit them to cross from their side, and that the Wagah border will continue to remain open for Pakistani nationals in the future.

Meanwhile, local media reports state that Pakistan has granted permission for 150 Afghan trucks to cross into India via the Wagah border. This decision follows a formal request from the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad to release Afghan trucks stranded in Pakistan due to a suspension in transit trade.