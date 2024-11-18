Indian participant of COP29: There are lots of challenges related to climate change right now

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“India is currently among the countries suffering from water scarcity. Numerous measures are taken to conserve water. Improving soil quality is one of the main steps for water retention. Biochar is also included in these measures,” Archana Ramesh Pai, an Indian participant of COP29, told AZERTAC.

Highlighting lots of challenges on climate change, she noted that this is the biggest challenge today. “All communities in India are taking joint action on these issues," she added.