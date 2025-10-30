Indonesia aims to operate 1st nuclear power plant by 2032 to support energy transition
Baku, October 30, AZERTAC
Indonesia expects to operate its first nuclear power plant by 2032 as part of efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, according to Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Yuliot.
According to Xinhua, Speaking at the Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency Executive Meeting on Monday, Yuliot said nuclear power is now seen as a strategic option to ensure national energy security and sustainability.
"Nuclear power plants are no longer considered a last resort, but rather a crucial part of national energy planning," Yuliot said, adding that the policy aligns with Indonesia's long-term development plan and the recently issued government regulation on national energy policy.
Under the government's roadmap, nuclear power is projected to account for 5 percent of Indonesia's energy mix by 2030 and 11 percent by 2060.
While the prospects are promising, Yuliot acknowledged challenges related to funding, construction time and public safety concerns.
The government, he added, will strengthen mitigation measures, regulatory oversight and international cooperation to ensure safety and efficiency in nuclear operations.
