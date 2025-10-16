The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Indonesia to buy 42 fighter jets from China marking its first non-Western aircraft purchase deal

Indonesia to buy 42 fighter jets from China marking its first non-Western aircraft purchase deal

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

ndonesia’s top defense official said Wednesday that Jakarta will acquire at least 42 Chinese-made Chengdu J-10C fighter jets, marking the country's first non-Western aircraft purchase deal, according to ANTARA.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin told reporters in the capital, Jakarta, that Indonesia would soon buy fighter jets from China as part of a plan to modernize its military. Analysts said the deal could touch regional sensitivities and have geopolitical implications.

“They will be flying over Jakarta soon,” Sjamsoeddin said. He declined to provide further details of the purchase.

The plan to buy the J-10s was first disclosed last month by defense ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Frega Wenas. Local media had reported that the Indonesian Air Force was still reviewing the Chinese-made fighter jets to ensure their acquisition would effectively strengthen Indonesia's air defense capabilities.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa on Wednesday confirmed that his ministry had approved a budget for the purchase of the aircraft from China that reached more than $9 billion.

“So, everything should be ready,” Sadewa told reporters, “But I have to double check when those aircrafts will arrive in Jakarta from Beijing.”

Indonesia has embarked on a drive to upgrade and modernize its military arsenal and strengthen its defense industry under President Prabowo Subianto's administration. Subianto has crisscrossed the globe since he was appointed defense minister in 2019, traveling to China, France, Russia, Turkey and the U.S. in a bid to acquire new military weapon systems and surveillance and territorial defense capabilities.

The Indonesian Air Force currently has fighter jets from countries including the U.S., Russia and Britain. Some of these aircraft need to be upgraded or replaced.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in June that his country will export 48 of its KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia. Those jets would be manufactured in Turkey and exported to Indonesia, Erdogan said in an X post. Indonesia finalized an order for 42 French Dassault Rafale fighter jets in January 2024, with the first delivery expected in early 2026. Southeast Asia's largest economy also announced the purchase of two French Scorpene Evolved submarines and 13 Thales ground control interception radars.

Beni Sukadis, a defense analyst from the Indonesia Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies, said that despite being politically non-aligned, the government shouldn't underestimate the geopolitical implications of its choices.

After decades of relying on Western suppliers, a major arms purchase from Beijing “could be read as a shift in Indonesia's security orientation amid China’s growing military and diplomatic influence in Southeast Asia region,” Sukadis said. He warned the “move could spark regional sensitivities over the South China Sea where China has direct interests.”

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Pakistan extends closure of its airspace for Indian aircrafts until November 24
  • 16.10.2025 [11:11]

Pakistan extends closure of its airspace for Indian aircrafts until November 24

Study finds hidden blood mutations spark obesity, diabetes and liver disease
  • 16.10.2025 [10:47]

Study finds hidden blood mutations spark obesity, diabetes and liver disease

Researchers show a brain exercise yields benefits
  • 16.10.2025 [10:43]

Researchers show a brain exercise yields benefits

NATO Allies cooperate on next-generation training capability
  • 16.10.2025 [10:11]

NATO Allies cooperate on next-generation training capability

Royal Mail fined £21m for late letter deliveries
  • 15.10.2025 [19:15]

Royal Mail fined £21m for late letter deliveries

Pakistani forces repel cross border attack; 15–20 Afghan Taliban killed
  • 15.10.2025 [18:01]

Pakistani forces repel cross border attack; 15–20 Afghan Taliban killed

UN agency says 13.7 million people face severe hunger due to global aid cuts
  • 15.10.2025 [17:25]

UN agency says 13.7 million people face severe hunger due to global aid cuts

UN General Assembly elects Pakistan to UN Human Rights Council
  • 15.10.2025 [17:11]

UN General Assembly elects Pakistan to UN Human Rights Council

Government told to prepare for 2C warming by 2050
  • 15.10.2025 [16:07]

Government told to prepare for 2C warming by 2050

Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum continues with panel discussions

  • [11:28]

Baku hosts workshop on seismic technology advancements

  • [11:24]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • [11:20]

Pakistan extends closure of its airspace for Indian aircrafts until November 24

  • [11:11]

Indonesia to buy 42 fighter jets from China marking its first non-Western aircraft purchase deal

  • [11:09]

3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum features panel discussion on sustainable future for Karabakh

  • [11:04]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:54]

® Cybersecurity awareness month – “Stop, think, verify!”

  • [10:53]

Study finds hidden blood mutations spark obesity, diabetes and liver disease

  • [10:47]

Researchers show a brain exercise yields benefits

  • [10:43]

Morocco down France, to face Argentina in U20 World Cup final

  • [10:30]

NATO Allies cooperate on next-generation training capability

  • [10:11]

Speaker of Milli Majlis meets participants of 67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges

  • 15.10.2025 [21:01]

Moscow hosts seminar for heads and correspondents of news agencies of CIS countries

  • 15.10.2025 [20:43]

Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum tour Shusha city

  • 15.10.2025 [20:31]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with newly appointed TURKPA Secretary General

  • 15.10.2025 [20:26]

Nakhchivan’s industrial output increases by nearly 16 percent

  • 15.10.2025 [20:20]

Iranian vessels arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in AZIREX-2025 joint exercise

  • 15.10.2025 [19:59]

Azerbaijan, the Netherlands discuss agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [19:53]

Servicemen of Azerbaijan Army participate in “Eternity-2025” exercise

  • 15.10.2025 [19:39]

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission convenes for meeting

  • 15.10.2025 [19:34]

Toronto hosts Turkuaz Turkic Multicultural Festival

  • 15.10.2025 [19:20]

Royal Mail fined £21m for late letter deliveries

  • 15.10.2025 [19:15]

Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum arrive in Shusha

  • 15.10.2025 [19:11]

Azerbaijan, Korea discuss military cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [19:01]

Azerbaijan, Hungary explore prospects for cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [18:57]

Azerbaijani boxers ready for action at Budva 2025 European U15 Boxing Championships

  • 15.10.2025 [18:48]

“Diego Rivera: The Promise of a Better Future” exhibition launched in Baku

  • 15.10.2025 [18:42]

Baku Higher Oil School, PASHA Capital sign MoU

  • 15.10.2025 [18:32]

Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with Advisor to German Chancellor

  • 15.10.2025 [18:25]

® TuranBank announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2025

  • 15.10.2025 [18:07]

Pakistani forces repel cross border attack; 15–20 Afghan Taliban killed

  • 15.10.2025 [18:01]

Aydin Karimov: Construction of 45 more buildings underway in Shusha

  • 15.10.2025 [17:53]

UN agency says 13.7 million people face severe hunger due to global aid cuts

  • 15.10.2025 [17:25]

Barcelona captain confirms contract renewal imminent – ‘We are very close’

  • 15.10.2025 [17:24]

Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum kicks off in Khankendi

  • 15.10.2025 [17:18]

UN General Assembly elects Pakistan to UN Human Rights Council

  • 15.10.2025 [17:11]

Expert: Azerbaijan has three strong advantages: energy expertise, a favorable geographic location for exports, and momentum after COP29 – INTERVIEW

  • 15.10.2025 [17:07]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

  • 15.10.2025 [16:23]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office VIDEO

Azerbaijan and Brazil approve agreement on educational cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [16:16]

Government told to prepare for 2C warming by 2050

  • 15.10.2025 [16:07]

Italian newspaper highlights Azerbaijan's restoration of major historical monuments in the Vatican

  • 15.10.2025 [16:06]

Canton Fair kicks off in south China with record number of exhibitors, buyers

  • 15.10.2025 [16:04]

Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss current state and future prospects of cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [15:55]

Around 5.7 million people in absolute poverty in Italy

  • 15.10.2025 [15:27]

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary briefs ambassadors on recent developments along Pakistan-Afghanistan border

  • 15.10.2025 [15:22]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign cooperation agreements

  • 15.10.2025 [15:15]

Ramil Hasan elected as TURKPA’s new Secretary General

  • 15.10.2025 [15:14]

To the participants of the Third National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan

  • 15.10.2025 [14:53]

Israeli AI Firm RAVIN partners with Australian insurer ROLLiN’ to speed up claims

  • 15.10.2025 [14:49]

President: Decision to host 13th session of World Urban Forum in Baku is an indicator of Azerbaijan's contribution to international urbanization processes

  • 15.10.2025 [14:39]

Azerbaijani President: Holding the 3rd National Urban Forum in Khankendi carries special significance

  • 15.10.2025 [14:24]

Baku hosts Week of Italian Cuisine

  • 15.10.2025 [13:58]

Baku hosts international conference on “Shaping the Future of Wellness & Medical Tourism”

  • 15.10.2025 [13:46]

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund, Serbia ink MoU on cooperation in social security

  • 15.10.2025 [13:40]

Azerbaijan produces over 20 million tons of oil in January–September 2025

  • 15.10.2025 [13:21]

President: Urban planning is a priority direction in Azerbaijan’s national development strategy

  • 15.10.2025 [13:19]

Azerbaijan exports nearly 500 bcm of natural gas from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz

  • 15.10.2025 [13:18]

Alexandru Munteanu confirms discussions with Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party on his candidacy for PM office

  • 15.10.2025 [13:15]

Lionel Messi announces Messi Cup in Miami

  • 15.10.2025 [13:07]

China rolls out eSIM phone services nationwide

  • 15.10.2025 [12:47]

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record with a brace, but Portugal draws 2-2 against Hungary

  • 15.10.2025 [12:45]

® Kapital Bank’s information security team claims victory

  • 15.10.2025 [12:35]

England first to qualify for 2026 World Cup after Harry Kane double, Portugal held by Hungary

  • 15.10.2025 [12:27]

Baku hosts international conference on “Toward the challenges in energy, food, environment and climate security”

  • 15.10.2025 [11:47]

Quitting smoking linked to slower memory decline in midlife and older adults

  • 15.10.2025 [11:45]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 15.10.2025 [11:44]

Azerbaijani oil price drops by more than 3% in global markets

  • 15.10.2025 [11:37]

UAE continues preparing aid ship for Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

  • 15.10.2025 [11:25]

Uzbekistan and China sign a Memorandum of Cooperation in handicrafts

  • 15.10.2025 [11:20]

Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal export

  • 15.10.2025 [11:16]

EIB Global signs Memorandum of Understanding with Mongolia to unlock up to EUR 1 billion for clean energy transition

  • 15.10.2025 [11:09]

Parliamentary vote to pick new Japan PM arranged for Oct. 21

  • 15.10.2025 [10:55]

Restless legs treatment slashes increased risk of Parkinson's disease

  • 15.10.2025 [10:38]

MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Berlin

  • 15.10.2025 [10:31]
Testimonies heard in Ruben Vardanyan's court hearing VIDEO

Testimonies heard in Ruben Vardanyan's court hearing VIDEO

Baku hosts 21st Meeting of Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

  • 14.10.2025 [20:55]

Ersin Tatar meets with heads of interparliamentary friendship groups of TRNC, Azerbaijan and Türkiye

  • 14.10.2025 [20:51]

"Unity-2025" joint exercise kicks off in Uzbekistan

  • 14.10.2025 [20:01]

Turkmenistan’s National Pavilion installed on Baku Boulevard

  • 14.10.2025 [19:49]

Pope Leo, Italy's President Mattarella call for durable peace globally

  • 14.10.2025 [19:48]

Bosnia Presidency backs giving Trump Nobel Prize for Gaza deal

  • 14.10.2025 [19:24]

Azerbaijan men`s chess team wins silver at European Team Chess Championship in Georgia

  • 14.10.2025 [19:22]

Serbian delegation visits Azerbaijan

  • 14.10.2025 [19:17]

Azerbaijani culturologist awarded Honorary President of Institute for Culture of Peace (UNESCO)

  • 14.10.2025 [18:55]

Prospects for cooperation in trilateral format discussed with Chief Minister of Punjab

  • 14.10.2025 [18:51]

Azerbaijan joins World Culture Festival in Hanoi

  • 14.10.2025 [18:40]

COP29 Presidency presents update on Baku to Belém Roadmap to USD 1.3 trillion

  • 14.10.2025 [18:28]

WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups

  • 14.10.2025 [18:03]

Cities unite behind cultural preservation

  • 14.10.2025 [18:02]

Parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s Lahore

  • 14.10.2025 [18:00]

Baku’s bridge: Connecting Europe and Asia through trade and energy

  • 14.10.2025 [17:52]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with representatives of international organizations in New York

  • 14.10.2025 [17:48]

Baku hosts conference on “Venezuela, Latin America and Caribbean – Zone of Peace”

  • 14.10.2025 [17:47]

‘Forests are non-negotiable’: World off course to meet 2030 deforestation pledge

  • 14.10.2025 [17:32]

Azerbaijani population hits 10,249,500

  • 14.10.2025 [17:29]

This autumn, Baku will host another spectacular cultural event!

  • 14.10.2025 [17:21]

Baku hosts international conference on "Relations between the judiciary and the other two powers of the state”

  • 14.10.2025 [17:17]

Minister: UK Government to upgrade its bilateral relationships with Armenia and Azerbaijan to strategic partnerships

  • 14.10.2025 [17:05]