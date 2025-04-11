INDRA to equip the future logistics hub in Alat with advanced air navigation systems

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

During the international exhibition Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 held in Madrid, a strategic agreement was signed between CJSC “Azerbaijan Airlines” and Indra, a global leader in in defense, air traffic, and space. According to the agreement, Indra will equip the new cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone with modern air navigation systems.

The agreement marked an important milestone in the implementation of the national strategy for the development of the Alat FEZ into one of the key multimodal logistics centers of Eurasia. The new airport, created with the support of the Government of Azerbaijan and the Silk Way Group, will occupy a strategic position along the Middle Corridor route, enhancing transport connectivity between Europe and Asia.

The partnership with Indra will ensure that the airport is equipped with state-of-the-art air navigation technologies to enhance operational efficiency, ensure flight safety, and support round-the-clock cargo operations. Indra’s tailored solution package will provide highly reliable, flexible, and scalable systems that meet the specific needs of modern airspace users. Indra is one of the world’s leading global technology companies in air traffic, defence and space and has over three decades of experience in delivering innovative solutions for air traffic management in more than 90% of the world’s countries, making it the ideal partner to deliver cutting-edge capabilities at ALAT FZ Cargo Airport.

The facility, located near the Baku Alat Sea Port, is directly connected to Azerbaijan’s railway and highway networks, ensuring unimpeded movement of goods by sea, land and air. Sustainability to be a core focus of development, with eco-friendly construction and renewable energy integration designed from the outset, positioning the airport as a benchmark for low-emission freight infrastructure.

As the national air navigation service provider, Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Department of AZAL CJSC will deliver safe and efficient air traffic services tailored to the unique operational profile of the ALAT Cargo Airport. The new ALAT Aeronavigation Service will play a vital role in ensuring seamless airspace integration and boost the airport’s capacity as a key logistics node along the Middle Corridor.

"The implementation of intelligent, automated air navigation systems is one of the key conditions for the successful operation of modern cargo airports. Cooperation with a world leader such as INDRA opens a new chapter in the development of a high-tech, efficient, and safe infrastructure for the Alat FEZ cargo airport. I am confident that this partnership will significantly strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a major logistics center in the Eurasian region," — said Farhan Guliyev, adviser to President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

“We are delighted to partner with AZAL on this strategic project, bringing our experience and cutting-edge air navigation technology. Indra is committed to contributing to increased operational efficiency, safety and sustainability of one of the most ambitious logistics hubs in the region and we look forward to contributing our expertise to support Azerbaijan's vision for the ALAT Free Economic Zone, driving development and economic exchange between Europe and Asia”, stated Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman at Indra Group.

On the sidelines of Passenger Terminal Expo 2025, the parties also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of airspace digitalization and the implementation of intelligent solutions in Azerbaijan’s aviation sector.

Additional Information

Indra is a leading Spanish multinational and one of the foremost global defenses, air traffic and space companies which, through technology, protects our current way of life and anticipates the needs of the future. Its committed team of experts, its in-depth knowledge of the business and the latest technologies and its unique innovation and system integration capabilities make it the trusted technological partner for key operations and the digitalization of its customers around the world. Thanks to its leadership of major European programs and projects, as well as its spirit of collaboration and partnership strategy, it drives the industrial and innovative ecosystem in these sectors.

It is part of Indra Group (www.indracompany.com), a holding company that fosters technological progress together with Minsait, a leader of the digital transformation and information technologies in Spain and Latin America. In the 2024 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues totaling €4,843 billion, with a local presence in 49 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

The Alat cargo airport, whose construction began in 2024, is in close proximity to the international seaport and is connected to the country’s rail and road network. The project includes a 4,000-meter runway, taxiways, an air traffic control center, fueling and fire safety services, as well as other infrastructure facilities. Special attention is being paid to the principles of environmental sustainability — "green" technologies and renewable energy sources are being used. The airport is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026.