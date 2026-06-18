Information on Azerbaijan’s artificial intelligence strategy presented at 51st Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Sameddin Asadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, addressed the panel discussion titled “Harnessing AI for Advancing Regional Digital Economies,” held within the framework of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Baku.

The Deputy Minister noted that artificial intelligence creates significant opportunities for strengthening the economies of countries, improving the quality of services, and contributing to greater regional integration.

In his speech, Sameddin Asadov provided information on the concrete steps Azerbaijan has taken toward building a national artificial intelligence ecosystem and stated that the adopted strategic documents provide a unified roadmap.

He also emphasized that in Azerbaijan, artificial intelligence is regarded as an integral part of the broader digital transformation process and an innovation-based economy. “However, no state can benefit from all the advantages of artificial intelligence on its own. Regional cooperation is of special importance, and in this regard, the role of the Islamic Development Bank as a unifying platform comes to the fore. The most effective approach for member countries is to expand regional cooperation,” he said.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted that Azerbaijan supports dialogue on the management of joint digital platforms and artificial intelligence systems.