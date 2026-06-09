Information sessions launched for young media representatives within framework of Energy Dialogue Platform Initiative

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

On June 9, 2026, a series of information sessions titled “New Challenges in Global Energy Markets: Reliable Partnership and Azerbaijan’s Strategic Role” was launched for young media representatives within the framework of the Energy Dialogue Platform, jointly organized by SOCAR and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the initiative, which is dedicated to National Press Day and runs until July 3, 2026, journalists representing more than 30 media organizations will attend presentations on energy security, the global energy transition, and key trends shaping international energy markets, as well as SOCAR’s upstream, midstream, and downstream activities. Participants will also take part in discussions and field visits.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, noted that understanding regional and global energy developments and presenting complex issues objectively and professionally are among the key responsibilities facing the media today. He described the information sessions as an important platform contributing to the strengthening of professional specialization within Azerbaijani media, particularly in the strategically important energy sector.

In her remarks, Aygun Huseynova, SOCAR Executive Director for Communications, detailed the Energy Dialogue Platform initiative and the series of information sessions. She noted that the initiative aims to foster an open, professional, and sustainable dialogue environment among stakeholders interested in the energy sector, and expressed confidence that the sessions would further enhance journalists’ knowledge and expertise in covering energy-related topics.

The event continued with presentations and speeches by SOCAR executives on various areas of the company’s activities.

SOCAR Vice President Arzu Javadova spoke about the company’s extensive experience in exploration and prospecting operations, modern approaches applied in geological and geophysical studies, and international projects.

SOCAR Vice President Babek Huseynov highlighted the historical significance of the Shah Deniz project, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the importance of commencing the first free natural gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, and the progress achieved in implementing upstream projects abroad.

Detailing the steps being taken to ensure a just energy transition in Azerbaijan, SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev spoke about the company’s green agenda, decarbonization and low-carbon projects, as well as productive cooperation established with international energy companies.

SOCAR Vice President Zaur Gurbanov discussed significant achievements in strengthening the company’s financial resilience, improving international credit ratings, and advancing functional excellence, emphasizing their importance for SOCAR’s participation in international investment projects.

Namiq Amiraslanov, Executive Director of SOCAR’s Integrated Planning, Optimization, and Logistics segment, outlined major projects implemented by the company to ensure the secure, uninterrupted, and flexible delivery of energy resources to international markets.

Elchin Ibadov, Advisor to the SOCAR President and Chief Executive Officer of SOCAR Türkiye, spoke about strategic projects implemented by the company in Türkiye in the fields of energy, logistics, and operations, as well as recent developments related to artificial intelligence and data center initiatives.

Noting that transforming oil capital into human capital is one of SOCAR’s key priorities, Aytan Farzaliyeva, Deputy Vice President, spoke about projects implemented to develop the company’s workforce and the achievements attained in this area.

Polad Rustamov, Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations, highlighted the strategic importance of gas transportation and storage infrastructure for the successful implementation of Azerbaijan’s energy policy, and provided updates on gas transmission and storage systems, the modernization of trunk gas pipelines, and the introduction of digital management solutions.

Orkhan Ismayilov, Executive Advisor for Strategic Management at SOCAR Upstream Operations Management, spoke about the measures undertaken to optimize production and improve efficiency at a number of fields, noting that significant achievements have been attained through the application of modern technological and engineering solutions.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session, during which questions raised by media representatives were addressed.