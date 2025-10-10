Innovations to be implemented on ASCO’s third Ro-Pax type ferry under construction

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

Construction of the new-generation Ro-Pax type ferry, built at the Baku Shipyard (BSY) by order of ASCO, a company under AZCON Holding, continues according to schedule.

According to the company, seventy percent of the overall project work has already been completed. Ninety-nine percent of the hull and engineering works have been accomplished.

Progress in procurement and supply has reached 94%. In parallel, electrical and machinery installation, insulation, and construction of accommodation areas are underway. The Ro-Pax type ferry, which will be the third of its kind in the ASCO fleet, will make a significant contribution to ensuring the continuity and sustainability of growing cargo and passenger flows across the Caspian Sea and along the Middle Corridor.

Compared to the previous vessels of the same type, constructive and functional innovations are being implemented in this project. A 3-ton utility crane will be installed on the vessel, and additional storage tanks will be provided for the compressed air system. The ferry will also be equipped with a separate power supply system for reefer containers and infrastructure enabling the detection of hazardous gases in the cargo area. In addition, extra directional equipment for the foam-based fire extinguishing system, two sliding doors, one metal door, and one additional hatch will be included in the vessel’s design.

The ferry will feature an automatic rail track transfer system, and a new braking system will be installed on the cargo deck. Innovations will also be introduced in the main engine room. An additional cooling system will be integrated in this section, and two service covers and two maintenance cranes will be installed. The project is being implemented based on the principles of energy efficiency and minimal environmental impact.