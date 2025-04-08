International Center for Turkic Culture and Heritage opens at al-Farabi Kazakh National University

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

On April 7, the grand opening of the International Center for Turkic Culture and Heritage, named after Academician A.T. Kaidar—a prominent Turkologist and scholar of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan—was held at al-Farabi Kazakh National University. The event was organized within the framework of cooperation between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the university.

During the opening ceremony, Rector of al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit Tuimebayev emphasized that one of the university’s key priorities is fostering ties among Turkic peoples and strengthening mutual connections. He expressed confidence that the newly established Center, located within the Faculty of Philology, will significantly contribute to this goal.

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova, underlined the importance of advancing not only cultural but also spiritual unity across the Turkic world. She stressed that the responsibility of nurturing a bright and promising young generation for the future of the Turkic world lies with today's institutions and leaders.

The Center will provide students with opportunities to research the rich cultural heritage and centuries-old history of the Turkic world, as well as to participate in international projects. Through academic mobility programs, scholars from around the world will be able to visit the Center to share knowledge and experience. Additionally, KazNU students will benefit from internship opportunities at foreign universities and gain access to an extensive library.