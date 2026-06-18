International community urged not to remain indifferent and act in solidarity with Azerbaijan`s landmine problem in Geneva

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan believes that the protection and promotion of human rights, including the right to development and economic, social and cultural rights, remain at the core of democracy, peace and prosperity,” the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva said in a statement during the 62nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council: Interactive Dialogue on High Commissioner's Annual Report.

The statement reads: “It is great fortune that the South Caucasus has got now a historical chance to become a place of non-confrontation and co-operation. And the benefit of that is already there.

Azerbaijan has opened and offered new economic, trade and transit perspectives not only to the countries in close proximity, but also far beyond the region.

One of the main priorities of the Government is reconstruction and rehabilitation activities alongside the return of numerous IDPs to their homes. The right to return and the right to decent life are essential human rights. An obstacle to realization of these rights, as well as to the identification of thousands of missing persons, is the abundance of landmines and explosive ordnance across vast areas. We call on the international community not to remain indifferent and act in solidarity.

We express concern regarding persistent human rights challenges within the European Union, including racism and discrimination affecting ethnic and religious minorities, the growth of Islamophobia, and increasing social intolerance. We remain concerned by reports of unequal treatment of migrants and asylum seekers, barriers to integration, and practices that raise questions regarding dignity, protection, and equal access to rights. Human rights should be promoted consistently and without selectivity, and meaningful international cooperation must be based on mutual respect, objectivity, and equal standards.”