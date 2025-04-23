International Conference on Autism Research Developments advocates using AI to support individuals with Autism

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

The International Conference on Developments in Autism Research has announced the launch of the first specialised scientific award dedicated to autism research, positioning it as a landmark global initiative, according to WAM.

This award is designed to encouraging the development of innovative, evidence-based solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families. By providing a distinguished platform for the recognition and dissemination of outstanding research, the award aims to advance global understanding and support continued progress in this critical field.

At the conclusion of its third edition, the conference called for the utilisation of artificial intelligence to develop programs that benefit individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, the expansion of professional rehabilitation and employment programs for individuals in these categories, the provision of job programs for individuals with profound autism who require significant support, as well as strengthening the integration of curricula based on applied behavior analysis (ABA) methods and relationship development programs.