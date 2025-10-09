International footballer, 31, at risk of paralysis after breaking neck in sickening collision

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Samuel Asamoah may be left paralysed after a collision with an advertising board at the weekend. The Togo midfielder was playing for Guangxi Pingguo against Chongqing Tonglianglong on Sunday, when he collided head-first with an LED panel, according to the Mirror.

The midfielder remained on the ground as medical staff rushed over to treat him. And on Monday, the 31-year-old's club revealed that Asamoah is at risk of "high-level paraplegia" as a result, after suffering multiple fractures to his neck.

He also sustained extensive nerve damage. The club has since confirmed that the star has undergone surgery, and is in a stable condition. However, they added that "his career may also be seriously affected."

A statement from the club read: "Guangxi Pingguo FC sincerely thanks all fans and all walks of life for their concern and support for Samuel Asamoah. His recovery progress will be announced in due course after follow-up examinations."

After coming up through the Aspire Academy in 2012, Asamoah spent five years with Eupen in the Belgian football pyramid, before securing a move to Sint-Truiden. After racking up 115 appearances for De Kanaries, the defensive-midfielder enjoyed stints with FC U Craiova and Qingdao Red Lions before securing a move to Guangxi Pingguo this year.

