International “President Cup 2025” regatta kicks off in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district

Sugovushan, April 30, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the International President Cup 2025 regatta, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was held in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district.

In his opening remarks, Farhad Aliyev, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF), described the growing interest from the foreign countries in the tournament as gratifying.

Jean Zoungrana, President of the European Canoe Association (ECA), praised the development of rowing as a sports discipline in Azerbaijan over the recent years. He also extended his gratitude to AKAF for hospitality and warm welcome.

According to Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, it is the fifth time Sugovushan is hosting the regatta, highlighting constant improvement of the tournament.

The traditional International President Cup 2025 Regatta will be held between 28th April and 3rd May 2025 in Mingachevir and Sugovushan, Azerbaijan. The President Cup 2025 regatta will feature canoe sprint and rowing events, and is officially held by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation.

The event welcomes over 200 athletes from more than 20 countries and has been included in the calendar plan of the European Canoe Association for the third time in a row.