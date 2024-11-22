International scientific conference held as part of COP29 and "Green World Solidarity Year”

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

As part of the grant competition of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, a conference entitled "Green Shusha - Green world in the scientific research of young scientists" was held under the leadership of Sabuhi Abdullayev, Head of the “ELM” Public Union.

The event featured presentations on the role of colors and art in ecology. As part of the conference, over 30 young researchers visited the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, toured Garabagh University, the Jidir Duzu plain, the Isa Spring and the Aghdam Juma Mosque.

The participants were presented with official certificates.

The project commenced in September and continued for 3 months. As part of the project, conference materials were published, comprised of theses from more than 70 scientists and researchers. The theses include series of scientific works that require serious research, based on artificial intelligence.