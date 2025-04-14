International Turkic Academy, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs discuss prospects for cooperation

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

President of the International Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev met with Ambassador Hami Aksoy, Deputy Director General for Science and Technology Policies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), the International Turkic Academy told AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for scientific cooperation between the Turkic Academy and relevant institutions of Turkiye.

Mustafayev provided an overview of the Academy’s current activities and highlighted key scientific projects implemented as part of its mission to strengthen integration among Turkic countries.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in enhancing partnership and emphasized the importance of expanding dialogue among scientific communities across the Turkic world.