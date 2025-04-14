International Turkic Academy, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs discuss prospects for cooperation
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
President of the International Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev met with Ambassador Hami Aksoy, Deputy Director General for Science and Technology Policies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), the International Turkic Academy told AZERTAC.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for scientific cooperation between the Turkic Academy and relevant institutions of Turkiye.
Mustafayev provided an overview of the Academy’s current activities and highlighted key scientific projects implemented as part of its mission to strengthen integration among Turkic countries.
Both sides expressed mutual interest in enhancing partnership and emphasized the importance of expanding dialogue among scientific communities across the Turkic world.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Another quake jolts Tajikistan
- [11:24]
Azerbaijan unveils national pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 VIDEO
- 13.04.2025 [17:14]
Turkish delegation from Kayseri visits Shusha
- 13.04.2025 [14:28]
Azerbaijan and Maldives discuss cooperation
- 13.04.2025 [14:24]
Azerbaijan and Venezuela explore expanding bilateral cooperation
- 13.04.2025 [14:20]
6 on board small plane that crashed in upstate New York
- 13.04.2025 [13:52]
U.S. military conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen
- 13.04.2025 [13:32]
Romanian Senate's Acting President begins official misit to Azerbaijan
- 13.04.2025 [08:50]
President Ilham Aliyev concluded working visit to Türkiye VIDEO
- 12.04.2025 [19:25]
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss international security issues
- 12.04.2025 [17:26]
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosts meeting with media representatives
- 12.04.2025 [16:37]
Azerbaijan, Russia explore prospects for cooperation in military education
- 12.04.2025 [15:30]
Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs discuss normalization process in Antalya
- 12.04.2025 [13:47]
Skin injury may bring on food allergies
- 12.04.2025 [12:26]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation
- 12.04.2025 [12:22]
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari discharged from hospital
- 12.04.2025 [12:01]
Early education impacts teenage behavior
- 12.04.2025 [11:27]
Eight or more drinks per week linked to signs of injury in the brain
- 12.04.2025 [10:48]
Azerbaijani FM meets with UNAOC High Representative
- 11.04.2025 [22:28]
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Moldova business forum
- 11.04.2025 [21:40]
Azerbaijani boxers shine in Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade
- 11.04.2025 [21:28]
Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani female judokas win 4 medals on opening day
- 11.04.2025 [21:02]
Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes its meeting
- 11.04.2025 [19:25]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Interim President of Syria in Antalya VIDEO
- 11.04.2025 [18:10]
France cuts its growth forecast for 2025 as tariffs spark trade war
- 11.04.2025 [17:43]
Serie A players probed for illegal betting
- 11.04.2025 [17:40]
From Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar
- 11.04.2025 [17:25]
® “Spring Informatics Camp” held with Azercell’s support
- 11.04.2025 [17:02]
Next meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council to be held in Dushanbe
- 11.04.2025 [16:08]
China strikes back with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods as trade war intensifies
- 11.04.2025 [16:03]
PM Ali Asadov meets with Qatari Culture Minister
- 11.04.2025 [15:32]
Winter on Arctic coast gets one week shorter over 60 years
- 11.04.2025 [15:02]