Investment Opportunities: Saudi Arabian high-level business delegation kicks off visit to Pakistan

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 8, AZERTAC

A high-level business delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), led by the Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, has kicked off a visit to Pakistan to explore investment opportunities and hold talks aimed at deepening trade and investment between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prince Mansour and his accompanying delegation will hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership and engage with senior government officials, chambers of commerce, and leading business groups to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, other officials, and key cabinet members to explore strategic investment opportunities. The visit underscores the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reflects their shared commitment to expanding economic and investment partnerships under the framework of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

Discussions during the visit are expected to focus on trade and investment facilitation and collaboration across priority sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s economic growth agenda, the statement added.