Iran's IRGC says 35 more ships cross Hormuz Strait in past 24 hrs in coordination with its navy

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that 35 more vessels, including oil tankers, containerships and commercial vessels, have crossed the Strait of Hormuz within the past 24 hours in coordination with and under the protection of its forces, according to Xinhua.

In a statement published on the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News, the Navy said that despite insecurity caused in the strait following the U.S. and Israeli military "aggression" against Iran, its forces have managed to create a safe route for the passage of vessels and the continuation of the global trade.

According to the IRGC Navy, the number of vessels having passed through the waterway stood at 26 during the 24-hour period to Wednesday, and at 31 during the 24-hour period to Thursday.

It has stressed that vessels' passage through the strait must be coordinated with and approved by its forces.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait beginning Feb. 28, when it barred safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.

The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on the strait, preventing ships traveling to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway.