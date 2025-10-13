Iran proposes full digitization of freight documentation along North-South Corridor

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

“The existence of efficient transport systems between countries forms the backbone of economic integration. Therefore, the transport infrastructure of our nations must be harmonized, and concrete measures developed and implemented in this direction,” said Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, during the trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran on transport, energy, and customs cooperation.

Highlighting the importance of the North-South International Transport Corridor, Sadegh stated: “It is planned to transport 15 million tons of cargo via this corridor by 2030. Ensuring uninterrupted cargo transfer across all three countries is essential. Fully digitizing the documentation process would enhance throughput capacity and prevent delays.”

She also noted progress on key infrastructure projects: “The Rasht–Astara railway line, part of the North-South Corridor, is being constructed jointly with Russia. Land acquisition has been completed, and levelling works carried out. By mutual agreement, construction is ongoing on the 107-kilometer Julfa–Kalaleh highway, which will connect Iran with Nakhchivan and is designed for high-capacity freight transmission.”