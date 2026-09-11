Iran says Oman to host regional meeting on Hormuz shipping on Monday

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that a meeting involving Iran, Iraq, and Gulf states will be held in Oman on Monday to discuss commercial shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Anadolu Agency.

The meeting will discuss the outcome of negotiations between Tehran and Muscat on establishing safe routes for commercial shipping through the strait, the ministry's spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement carried by the state-run broadcaster IRIB.

Stating that Iran and Oman reached an understanding on temporary shipping lanes in the waterway, Baqaei added: “Iran remains committed to ensuring the security of navigation in the strait.”

The statement came as the recent days witnessed heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the Strait of Hormuz, despite the signing of a memorandum in June that envisioned a deal to reopen the strategic waterway as a prelude to a wider peace deal.