Iranian Ambassador: Azerbaijan's victory and liberation of occupied territories create new opportunities

Nakhchivan, November 4, AZERTAC

“I am delighted to familiarize myself with Nakhchivan’s opportunities, including its economic potential. We are pleased to witness the deepening of Iranian-Azerbaijani relations, including between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Iran, over the past 30 years,” said newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, during his visit to Nakhchivan, in an interview with AZERTAC’s regional correspondent.

The ambassador highlighted Nakhchivan’s special role in Azerbaijan-Iran relations, noting significant development and potential for cooperation.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s victory and the liberation of occupied territories have opened new opportunities, the diplomat stressed that peace and security also create broad prospects for development. Mojtaba Demirchilou noted that the entire region now benefits from this new reality.

“We must strive to make effective use of the opportunities arising in this new situation, to bring the two peoples even closer, and to further deepen relations between our two friendly and brotherly countries,” he added.

Regarding the role of the Araz transport corridor in bilateral relations, the ambassador noted that four border checkpoints currently operate between Iran and Azerbaijan. “A new checkpoint will be commissioned in the coming months. With the new checkpoint and bridge, Nakhchivan’s access to mainland Azerbaijan will be faster and easier.”