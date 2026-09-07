IRENA Director-General: The energy transition is both an economic and strategic necessity

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

“Energy transition is not only a climate imperative, but also an economic and strategic necessity,” said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in his remarks delivered at the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

La Camera said recent events in the Middle East have once again demonstrated how rapidly disruptions in energy markets can affect economies, industries and households far beyond the region.

The IRENA Director-General emphasized that the energy transition is not limited merely to increasing renewable energy capacity. To build more resilient, flexible and secure energy systems, investments in power grids, energy storage systems, digitalization and system flexibility must be increased. In 2025, global renewable energy capacity increased by a record 692 gigawatts. By the end of the year, renewable energy accounted for 49 percent of global installed power capacity and 85 percent of newly added capacity.

According to IRENA’s latest analysis, existing renewable energy capacity helped avoid $480 billion in annual fossil fuel costs and 8.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2025. La Camera said the priority is to triple renewable capacity by 2030, double energy-efficiency improvements, and accelerate investment in grids, storage and sustainable fuels.

Francesco La Camera stressed that the key challenge is turning global commitments into concrete changes in how energy is produced, transmitted and consumed, with IRENA focused on accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels.