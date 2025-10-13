Islamabad hosts 3rd trilateral meeting of speakers of Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish parliaments

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The 3rd trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye has kicked off in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

The Executive Session of the meeting was held first.

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Speaker of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus attended the event.

The parliamentary leaders highlighted the importance of high-level fraternal relations between their countries and legislatures, expressing confidence that the meeting would give a strong impetus to advancing the goals and objectives of trilateral parliamentary cooperation.

During the Executive Session, extensive discussions were held on the agenda topics, followed by the opening ceremony of the 3rd trilateral meeting. The event will continue with speeches by the parliamentary speakers and active participation from members of parliament.