Ismail Serageldin calls for integrated water use to enhance resilience of the Caspian Sea

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Amid changing Caspian Sea water levels, enhancing resilience requires focusing on water sourcing and efficient agricultural water use, said Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and former Vice President of the World Bank, as he addressed the panel session on “Climate change challenges on the inland water bodies: Caspian Sea case” held as part of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026).

He noted that developing a Caspian resilience program provides an opportunity to assess current water usage and future needs. Highlighting that agriculture consumes most of Azerbaijan's water resources, Serageldin stressed that efficient management is vital for food security and water-dependent communities.

“How we use water resources, water efficiency in agriculture, security, and the condition of the communities that depend on it are all interconnected,” he emphasized.