Israel's cessation of attacks crucial for regional peace efforts: Turkish president
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
Israel's cessation of its attacks is crucial for efforts to establish peace in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his US counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.
The leaders discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Gaza during the call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social platform NSosyal.
Noting the importance of taking steps to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas, especially in the defense industry, Erdogan highlighted that his visit to Washington, DC, last week, during which he held over a two-hour meeting with Trump, strengthened bilateral ties.
Ankara is making intense efforts to ensure peace and tranquility in the entire region, particularly in Gaza, he added, saying that Türkiye welcomes initiatives aimed at this goal.
Erdogan also emphasized his country's acceleration of diplomatic efforts for peace, stating Ankara will continue to contribute to peace in the region.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Six Azerbaijani female boxers advance to CIS Games final
- 02.10.2025 [20:26]
® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!
- 02.10.2025 [19:24]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027
- 02.10.2025 [19:11]
SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer
- 02.10.2025 [19:10]
Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program
- 02.10.2025 [18:31]
Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition
- 02.10.2025 [17:26]
Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU
- 02.10.2025 [17:23]
Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]
SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]
Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph
- 02.10.2025 [16:31]
Two dead in attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot by police
- 02.10.2025 [16:21]
Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana
- 02.10.2025 [16:12]
Türkiye's exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6B
- 02.10.2025 [16:09]
First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant
- 02.10.2025 [15:37]
From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan
- 02.10.2025 [15:18]
Bulgaria participates at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 world exhibition in Aichi
- 02.10.2025 [15:13]
Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan
- 02.10.2025 [15:12]
Typhoon Bualoi leaves 194 casualties, over 8.7 trillion VND in damage
- 02.10.2025 [15:00]
Azerbaijani badminton team ranks 3rd at CIS Games
- 02.10.2025 [14:57]
Philippines: Death toll from 6.9-magnitude earthquake rises to 72
- 02.10.2025 [14:56]
Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum
- 02.10.2025 [14:34]