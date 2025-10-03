Israel's cessation of attacks crucial for regional peace efforts: Turkish president

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Israel's cessation of its attacks is crucial for efforts to establish peace in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his US counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Gaza during the call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social platform NSosyal.

Noting the importance of taking steps to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas, especially in the defense industry, Erdogan highlighted that his visit to Washington, DC, last week, during which he held over a two-hour meeting with Trump, strengthened bilateral ties.

Ankara is making intense efforts to ensure peace and tranquility in the entire region, particularly in Gaza, he added, saying that Türkiye welcomes initiatives aimed at this goal.

Erdogan also emphasized his country's acceleration of diplomatic efforts for peace, stating Ankara will continue to contribute to peace in the region.