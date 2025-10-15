Israeli AI Firm RAVIN partners with Australian insurer ROLLiN’ to speed up claims

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Israeli AI company RAVIN and Australian digital car insurer ROLLiN’ have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate vehicle insurance claims, according to the Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL). RAVIN’s AI-powered platform uses photos from customers or tow trucks to assess post-collision damage, predict repairability, and generate automated estimates. The integration with ROLLiN’ aims to cut claim processing times by up to 50%, reduce reliance on hire vehicles, and streamline the customer experience.

“This collaboration brings AI vehicle inspections to more Australians, creating a faster, fully digital claims process,” said RAVIN CEO Eliron Ekstein.