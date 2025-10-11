Israeli ambassador: It's incredible to see development that Karabakh has gone through in last few years

Zangilan, October 11, AZERTAC

This is my first visit to Karabakh and I am extremely excited. Yesterday, we arrived in Fuzuli. We traveled and saw many places. We spent the night in Shusha, a city that I have heard about for many, many years. And I was extremely excited to visit and see it with my own eyes, Ronen Krausz, Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan, told AZERTAC.

“And today, we continued with the exploration of Karabakh, and now we are in Zangilan. And I remember during my first meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, I said that I'm planning to visit Karabakh as soon as possible. And I'm very happy that I had this opportunity to come and see this very impressive and beautiful place. It's incredible to see the development that Karabakh has gone through in the last few years,” the ambassador mentioned.

“During our trips we have seen all the old villages and what has remained from them, which are mainly ruins. And side by side we see all the new developments, the new settlements, the new villages, the new compounds, and also the people that have returned. And this is something that is extremely unique to see the old and the new combined. And I believe that with the efforts of Azerbaijan and the continuation of the investments in Karabakh, the infrastructure will continue to grow, the roads, the bridges, the tunnels, which are extremely impressive will continue to expand. And I believe that there will be more, and more people coming back and resettling in their homeland of Karabakh,” the Israeli diplomat added.