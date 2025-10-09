The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Israeli hostages may be released Saturday after Gaza ceasefire deal, celebrations break out

Israeli hostages may be released Saturday after Gaza ceasefire deal, celebrations break out

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Israeli hostages may be released as early as Saturday under a U.S. plan to end the war in Gaza and the country's military will complete the first part of a partial withdrawal from the enclave within 24 hours of the deal being signed, said a source briefed on details of the agreement.

According to Reuters, the signing of the agreement is expected to take place at noon Israel time (0900 GMT) on Thursday, said the source.

Israel's security cabinet and government are due to hold meetings on the agreement at 5 p.m. Israel time (1400 GMT).

Israelis and Palestinians rejoiced after Trump announced that a ceasefire and hostage deal was reached under the first phase of his plan to end a war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 people and reshaped the Middle East.

However, Israeli strikes on three Gaza City suburbs continued overnight and in the morning hours of Thursday, residents said. Lines of smoke rose over Shejaia, Tuffah and Zeitoun in the early hours of Thursday, witnesses said, but there were no reports of casualties.

Just a day after the second anniversary of Hamas militants' cross-border attack that triggered Israel's devastating assault on Gaza, indirect talks in Egypt yielded an agreement on the initial stage of Trump’s 20-point framework to bring peace to the Palestinian enclave.

The accord, if fully implemented, would bring the two sides closer than any previous effort to halt a war that had evolved into a regional conflict, drawing in countries such as Iran, Yemen and Lebanon.

But the agreement announced by Trump late on Wednesday was short on detail and left many unresolved questions that could yet lead to its collapse, as has happened with previous peace efforts.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on Truth Social.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump added.

Successful completion of the deal would mark a significant foreign policy achievement for the Republican president, who had campaigned on bringing peace to major world conflicts but has struggled to swiftly deliver, both in Gaza and on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"With the approval of the first phase of the plan, ALL our hostages will be brought home," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel."

The conflict upended the Middle East in Israel's favor after it assassinated the leaders of Tehran-backed Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah and killed top Iranian commanders and pounded Yemen's Houthis.

But global outrage has mounted against Israel's assault. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a U.N. inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel calls its actions self-defense after the 2023 Hamas attack.

Hamas confirmed it had reached an agreement to end the war, saying the deal includes an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a hostage-prisoner exchange.

"We affirm that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain, and that we will remain true to our pledge - never abandoning our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved," Hamas said.

Gaza authorities say more than 67,000 people have been killed and much of the enclave has been flattened since Israel began its military response to the Hamas cross-border attack on October 7, 2023.

Around 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage back to Gaza, according to Israeli officials, with 20 of the 48 hostages still held believed to be alive.

Despite the hopes raised for ending the war, crucial details are yet to be spelled out, including the timing, a post-war administration for the Gaza Strip and the fate of Hamas.

A Hamas source said the living hostages would be handed over within 72 hours of the Israeli government approving the deal. Hamas officials have insisted it will take longer to recover the bodies of dead hostages, believed to number about 28, from Gaza’s rubble.

Trump told Fox News' 'Hannity' program on Wednesday that the hostages will probably be released on Monday.

Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone and congratulated each other on an "historic achievement," and the Israeli prime minister invited the U.S. president to address Israel’s parliament, according to Netanyahu's office.

Hamas said earlier on Wednesday it had handed over its lists of the hostages it held and the Palestinian prisoners held by Israel that it wanted to be exchanged.

The Islamist group has so far refused to discuss Israel's demand that it give up arms, which the Palestinian source said Hamas would reject as long as Israeli troops occupy Palestinian land.

Oil prices fell as the prospects of a ceasefire lessened one potential disruption to world supplies.

The next phase of Trump's plan calls for an international body led by Trump and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to play a role in Gaza's post-war administration.

Arab countries which back the plan say it must lead to eventual independence for a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu says will never happen.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

China announces export controls on rare earth-related items
  • 09.10.2025 [15:34]

China announces export controls on rare earth-related items

Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas deal on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan
  • 09.10.2025 [14:35]

Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas deal on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

China announces export control measures on technologies related to rare earths
  • 09.10.2025 [14:26]

China announces export control measures on technologies related to rare earths

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds
  • 09.10.2025 [13:24]

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds

Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
  • 09.10.2025 [12:44]

Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Bulgaria's Siyka Katsarova elected European Spas Association President
  • 09.10.2025 [12:41]

Bulgaria's Siyka Katsarova elected European Spas Association President

Trump to visit Israel, may address Knesset following Gaza ceasefire deal
  • 09.10.2025 [12:16]

Trump to visit Israel, may address Knesset following Gaza ceasefire deal

UN chief calls for Israel and Hamas to ‘abide fully’ by terms of US peace plan
  • 09.10.2025 [11:46]

UN chief calls for Israel and Hamas to ‘abide fully’ by terms of US peace plan

Scientists unveil nano technique that could transform clean energy and tech
  • 09.10.2025 [11:42]

Scientists unveil nano technique that could transform clean energy and tech

International footballer, 31, at risk of paralysis after breaking neck in sickening collision

  • [15:41]

Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Literature Prize

  • [15:38]

China announces export controls on rare earth-related items

  • [15:34]

28 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keys

  • [15:29]

One-on-one meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin underway in Dushanbe

  • [15:17]

Turkish expert: Gabala Summit marks an important evolution of OTS from a cultural platform toward a strategic security actor – INTERVIEW

  • [15:16]

Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas deal on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

  • [14:35]

Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers hold bilateral meeting in Ankara

  • [14:33]

China announces export control measures on technologies related to rare earths

  • [14:26]

Baku Fintech Forum 2025 witnesses signing of MoUs

  • [13:45]

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistan

  • [13:41]

Azerbaijan relocates 28 families to Vangli village in Aghdara district

  • [13:32]

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, TURKSOY discuss cooperation

  • [13:26]

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds

  • [13:24]

® Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

  • [13:23]

Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

  • [12:44]

Israeli hostages may be released Saturday after Gaza ceasefire deal, celebrations break out

  • [12:41]

Bulgaria's Siyka Katsarova elected European Spas Association President

  • [12:41]
Historical Chokek Bath in Ganja VIDEO

Historical Chokek Bath in Ganja VIDEO

Trump to visit Israel, may address Knesset following Gaza ceasefire deal

  • [12:16]

Chief of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service: Another mass grave discovered in Agdhara district

  • [12:15]

October 9 marks World Post Day

  • [12:12]

Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025 cybersecurity festival kicks off in Baku

  • [12:11]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • [12:10]
Traces of the past carved in limestone walls – Narimankend Caves VIDEO

Traces of the past carved in limestone walls – Narimankend Caves VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tajikistan VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tajikistan VIDEO

UN chief calls for Israel and Hamas to ‘abide fully’ by terms of US peace plan

  • [11:46]

President Ilham Aliyev: The Azerbaijani state is making significant efforts to draw the international community’s attention to the issue of missing persons

  • [11:46]

Chief of State Security Service: Remains of nearly 800 missing persons have been discovered and retrieved from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

  • [11:44]

Scientists unveil nano technique that could transform clean energy and tech

  • [11:42]

29 mass graves discovered in liberated territories

  • [11:41]

Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on labor migration regulation

  • [11:35]

To the participants of the international conference on “Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons”

  • [11:24]

Baku hosts Fintech Forum-2025

  • [11:05]

UNICEF launches nationwide donation campaign in Kyrgyzstan to support children

  • [10:57]

SOFAZ invests £50 million in London Gatwick Airport

  • [10:48]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70

  • [10:44]

Baku hosts international conference on missing persons

  • [10:21]
President Ilham Aliyev thanked brotherly countries for support for restoring Karabakh and East Zangezur VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev thanked brotherly countries for support for restoring Karabakh and East Zangezur VIDEO

Ganja hosts closing ceremony of 3rd CIS Games

  • 08.10.2025 [21:37]

Navy Commanders of Caspian Sea Littoral States convene

  • 08.10.2025 [21:17]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss cooperation opportunities in healthcare

  • 08.10.2025 [21:11]

Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss prospects for cooperation in cybersecurity

  • 08.10.2025 [21:06]

Euronews broadcasts reportage on Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district

  • 08.10.2025 [20:56]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense visits Türkiye

  • 08.10.2025 [20:43]

Role of SMEs in economy discussed on second day of Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum

  • 08.10.2025 [20:39]

Azerbaijan, U.S. research think tank discuss reforms to expand Middle Corridor

  • 08.10.2025 [20:27]

Azerbaijan showcases culture at International Folk Festival in U.S.

  • 08.10.2025 [20:22]

Azerbaijani and Croatian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement

  • 08.10.2025 [20:17]

Ersin Tatar: Gabala OTS Summit boosts cooperation among Turkic states

  • 08.10.2025 [20:07]

Baku hosts founding meeting of OIC SME Network

  • 08.10.2025 [19:56]

Azerbaijani, Hungarian constitutional courts discuss further development of cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [19:47]

® “Nar” support analytical publication reflecting Azerbaijan’s economic potential

  • 08.10.2025 [19:38]

Kazakh media cover OTS Summit held in Gabala

  • 08.10.2025 [19:36]

New mobile application to promote sign language education in Azerbaijan

  • 08.10.2025 [19:26]

Azerbaijan, Germany explore expansion of financial sector cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [19:17]

Agenda Nexus highlights Azerbaijan’s growing regional influence

  • 08.10.2025 [19:10]

Azerbaijani Ombudsman discusses cooperation with Hungarian Constitutional Court Judge

  • 08.10.2025 [19:01]

® Opening ceremony of PASHA Holding’s “Əlaçı” Scholarship Program for 2025–2026 academic year held

  • 08.10.2025 [18:52]

Croatian Parliament Speaker briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement during Baku visit

  • 08.10.2025 [18:43]

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation within Great Return

  • 08.10.2025 [18:30]

Expert: Baku Climate Action Week 2025 underscores Azerbaijan’s growing leadership in climate diplomacy

  • 08.10.2025 [17:54]

Maldivian diplomat praises COP29 Presidency’s leadership in international climate cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [17:52]

Amman hosts exhibition titled "Echoes of Centuries: Musical Instruments of Azerbaijan"

  • 08.10.2025 [17:46]

Azerbaijani, Georgian military specialists explore enhancing cybersecurity cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [17:33]

Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund established

  • 08.10.2025 [17:31]

Guivami Rahimli: The UAE–Azerbaijan relations - a partnership of trust and vision

  • 08.10.2025 [17:27]

Azerbaijan claims record 184 medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 08.10.2025 [17:24]

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General pays working visit to Saudi Arabia

  • 08.10.2025 [17:05]

Chile's Atacama desert flower could hold key to drought tolerant crops

  • 08.10.2025 [17:03]

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Ombudspersons discuss expanding human rights cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [16:50]

Traders face fines as Bulgaria enforces Euro transition rules

  • 08.10.2025 [16:44]

Spanish Secretary of State briefed on Azerbaijan's initiatives for lasting stability in the region

  • 08.10.2025 [16:43]

19 terrorists killed, 11 armed forces personnel martyred in Pakistan

  • 08.10.2025 [16:42]

® Countdown begins for “Zeekr 001” in Bakcell’s mega lottery!

  • 08.10.2025 [16:22]

Utah Senate President praises interfaith harmony in Azerbaijan

  • 08.10.2025 [16:14]

Denmark to cull 150,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak

  • 08.10.2025 [16:08]

Azerbaijan, U.S. explore prospects for cooperation in hi-tech, transport and logistics

  • 08.10.2025 [16:02]

Azerbaijan poised to host EAFF Nations League 2025

  • 08.10.2025 [15:53]

® Silk Way AFEZCO and ExecuJet announce partnership with FBO development at new Alat International Airport and Gulfstream G500 management

  • 08.10.2025 [15:42]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: Over the past 30 years, relations with Croatia have elevated to the level of strategic partnership

  • 08.10.2025 [15:36]

Typhoon Matmo leaves 8 dead in Vietnam

  • 08.10.2025 [15:34]

18 more families relocated to Khanyurdu village in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 08.10.2025 [15:32]

OIC expresses grave concern over worsening health situation in Gaza

  • 08.10.2025 [15:18]

Chemistry Nobel awarded to three scientists for work on metal-organic frameworks

  • 08.10.2025 [15:18]

Sahiba Gafarova: Cooperation with Croatia in the field of demining deserves special attention

  • 08.10.2025 [14:55]

Speaker of Croatian Parliament: We attach special importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in trade and energy sectors

  • 08.10.2025 [14:50]

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts capture more medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 08.10.2025 [14:48]

“Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH” conducts geotechnical studies for Momina Khatun Tomb

  • 08.10.2025 [14:44]

Azerbaijan Sports Academy debuts as official co-organizer of international congress abroad

  • 08.10.2025 [14:44]

Speaker Gordan Jandroković: Croatia hails Azerbaijan’s remarkable economic achievements

  • 08.10.2025 [14:43]

Four dead as six-storey building collapses in central Madrid

  • 08.10.2025 [14:12]

1st Staff Talks organized between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • 08.10.2025 [13:53]

Gold zooms past $4,000 for first time in historic flight to safety

  • 08.10.2025 [13:37]

Azerbaijani MPs to join Annual Session of NATO PA

  • 08.10.2025 [13:37]

Cristiano Ronaldo football's first billionaire player – report

  • 08.10.2025 [13:32]

“ASAN Khidmet” Center expands cooperation with Islamic Development Bank

  • 08.10.2025 [13:22]
President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation VIDEO

Baku Seaside National Park honored with international “Green Flag Award”

  • 08.10.2025 [13:14]

At least 24 killed as paraglider drops bombs at Myanmar Buddhist festival

  • 08.10.2025 [12:55]