Israeli researcher: WUF13 taught me that there are many more people living in slums

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“WUF13 taught me that there are many more people living in informal settlements (slums) than we think,” Israeli researcher Sebastián Cordero-Velasteguí, who is of Ecuadorian origin and participating in WUF13, told AZERTAC.

"We are currently experiencing serious demographic changes: rural areas are shrinking, while urban areas are growing rapidly. In my view, paying attention to these trends is not just an option for us. We are forced to take this reality into account due to the strong demographic pressure we will face in the near future," he added.