It is our hope that negotiations at COP29 will reach positive outcomes, Maldivian delegate says

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“I hope that negotiations at COP29 will reach positive outcomes,” said Ali Shareef, Director at the Climate Change Department of the Ministry of Environment and Energy of Maldives, in his interview with AZERTAC.

"There are other issues that we hope to be finalized at COP29 focusing on mitigation and adaptation strategies, but the most important is financing," Ali Shareef added.

The Maldivian delegate also hailed Azerbaijan’s excellent organization of the conference.