Italian ensemble performs to great acclaim at the 20th Baku Jazz Festival

Baku, October 30, Anara Akhundova, AZERTAC

The Enzo Favata Band (Italy) performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater as part of the Baku Jazz Festival – 2025.

The evening was opened by Rain Sultanov, the organizer and artistic director of the Baku Jazz Festival. Luca Di Gianfrancesco, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, also took the stage to deliver welcoming remarks to the audience.

Enzo Favata is one of the most active and internationally renowned musicians from Sardinia. He performs on soprano and tenor saxophone, bass clarinet, and traditional Sardinian wind instruments. Favata is also known as a composer, having written music for films, theater, radio, and television, as well as creating musical installations for museums and exhibitions.

The jazz band’s musicians — Daniele Di Bonaventura (bandoneon), Marcello Peghin (guitar), Salvatore Maltana (double bass), and Umberto Trombetta Gandhi (drums) — joined lead performer Enzo Favata to play compositions from the album Atlantico.

At the end of the program, the audience demanded an encore from the Italian ensemble. Before performing one more piece, Enzo Favata spoke about the band’s long history, the creation of the Atlantico album, and warmly thanked the audience and representatives of the Italian Embassy for their hospitality and support.

The Enzo Favata Band’s performance was one of the standout events of the Baku Jazz Festival – 2025.