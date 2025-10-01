Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Yesterday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrived in Baku on an official visit. This visit, marking an important milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan, was highlighted by the inauguration of the first academic buildings of Italy-Azerbaijan University — a large-scale educational project uniting leading universities from both countries and opening new horizons for the younger generation.

In light of these significant events, AZERTAC correspondent spoke with Italian international relations expert Rafael Marchetti, who shared insights on the multifaceted aspects of cooperation, prospects for the development of bilateral relations, and Azerbaijan’s role as a key partner of Italy in the South Caucasus and on the global stage.

— Mr. Marchetti, what is the significance of Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Azerbaijan for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in light of the opening of the Italy-Azerbaijan University and the expansion of cooperation in the energy and educational sectors?

— This visit is of great importance. It integrates and complements the multidimensional strategic partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan. This partnership covers economic aspects related to industry and energy, but also includes cultural and academic dimensions. Today, we celebrate the opening of the Italy-Azerbaijan University — a joint project between ADA University in Baku and five Italian universities: LUISS Guido Carli University, Polytechnic University of Milan, Polytechnic University of Turin, University of Bologna, and Sapienza University of Rome.

Thus, six universities have joined efforts to develop new programs and offer Azerbaijani students a broader range of educational opportunities. Students will be able to study both in Baku and Italy, and in many cases, receive dual degrees. I believe this is a unique opportunity and an important resource for strengthening cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan.

I am confident that thanks to the work of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, specialists will emerge in both countries in the future who will be able to cooperate even more effectively.

— How do you assess Azerbaijan’s strategic position in the South Caucasus region from the perspective of international relations?

— Azerbaijan is located at a strategically important crossroads between North and South, East and West, placing it in an optimal position to become a major hub for trade and intercontinental connections. However, realizing this potential requires achieving sustainable stability in the region. In this context, signing a peace agreement with Armenia is of paramount importance. This will not only strengthen internal security but also increase the country’s attractiveness to international investors and partners. Moreover, peaceful resolution will open new opportunities for regional cooperation and integration.

— How would you characterize the current state of political and economic relations between Italy and Azerbaijan?

— The level of cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan can be described as truly outstanding. The countries have developed a multifaceted strategic partnership. Italy is Azerbaijan’s main trading partner. Of course, natural resources, primarily energy, remain the basis of interaction, but other important areas are also actively developing — from education and culture to technology. Regular high-level visits only confirm the dynamic nature of the relationship, creating a solid foundation both for analyzing the past and confidently looking to the future. The prospects for cooperation are truly brilliant.

— In your opinion, what aspects make Azerbaijan a particularly important partner for Italy in the South Caucasus?

— Azerbaijan holds a particularly important place for Italy in the South Caucasus due to its geostrategic position, acting as a key bridge between Europe and Asia. This makes the country an important transit hub for energy resources, considering its rich oil and gas reserves, which play a significant role in Italy’s energy diversification. Beyond energy, Azerbaijan’s economy is actively developing, creating attractive opportunities for Italian companies in sectors such as industry, infrastructure, and technology. It is also important that Azerbaijan demonstrates a commitment to regional stability and development, aligning with Italy’s interests in ensuring security and economic growth in the South Caucasus. All these factors make Azerbaijan a valuable and multifaceted partner for Italy.

— Italy is Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner in the European Union (EU). Which areas of economic cooperation do you consider most promising in the coming years?

— Among the key areas of cooperation, the oil and gas sector undoubtedly stands out, as well as defense and security, industrial collaboration, and education. Special importance is given to education. Education is the key, as it shapes the human capital that plays a decisive role in Azerbaijan’s sustainable economic growth and development.

In addition, promising areas include cooperation in renewable energy and sustainable development, which is becoming increasingly relevant amid global climate challenges. The tourism sector is also actively developing, where Italy can share its rich experience and technologies. Equally important is joint work in digital technologies and innovation, which open new opportunities for both countries in the era of digital transformation.

— How do you assess Azerbaijan’s role as an energy supplier for Italy within the Southern Gas Corridor?

— Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring Italy’s energy security thanks to its participation in the Southern Gas Corridor. This corridor allows Caspian gas to be delivered directly to Europe, contributing to the diversification of energy sources and reducing dependence on traditional suppliers. For Italy, as one of Europe’s leading economies, stable and reliable gas supplies from Azerbaijan are of great importance. Moreover, cooperation within this project strengthens bilateral relations and stimulates investment in the energy sectors of both countries. In the future, Azerbaijan’s role in Italy’s energy balance can only grow, especially considering the transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. Thus, the Southern Gas Corridor is a strategic project beneficial for both Italy and Azerbaijan.

— What new areas of cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan do you consider especially important in the context of global challenges?

— Agribusiness is another important element of potential cooperation between the two countries, alongside the transition to new energy sources. In this sphere, several Italian companies can make a significant contribution, providing partnership and support for Azerbaijan’s energy transition in the coming years. Additionally, joint projects in digital technologies and innovation can help increase efficiency and sustainability across various economic sectors. It is also important to develop initiatives aimed at environmental protection and the implementation of clean technologies, which align with the interests of both countries amid global ecological changes.