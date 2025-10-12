The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

Italian media: Music – Mugham, a UNESCO heritage, in Rome

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Italy’s “Eurasiaticanews” portal has published an article headlined “La musica Mugham patrimonio UNESCO a Roma” (“Music – Mugham, a UNESCO heritage, in Rome”).

The article highlights the “Mugham evening” held at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy.

The article mentions that the Azerbaijani Mugham—an ancient and very complex art form, with one of its regions of origin being the historic city of Shusha in Karabakh—is based on deep-rooted folklore and oral traditions, combining classical poetry with musical improvisation. The main instruments of Mugham, the tar, kamancha, and gaval are recognized as an integral part of Azerbaijani musical culture.

The author of the article, the Italian representative of the European News Agency, the Executive Director of the Eurasiaticanews portal, journalist Carlo Marino, writes that unlike much of Western music, is rooted in more than a specific musical tone. It is based on melodies and elements of improvisation that are passed down from generation to generation. As a complex, multi-part composition, each Mugham performance is a profound experience where the emotional tension and artistic-poetic dialogue gradually intensify, forging a powerful and unique connection between the performers and the listeners.

The article recalls that in 2003, UNESCO included Azerbaijani mugham in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Fragments of mugham were even sent into space in 1977 aboard the Voyager space probe's Golden Disk—a poignant cultural message representing all of humanity.

The event was held with the support of the Khan Shushinski Foundation, alongside the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan in Italy.

The article also highlights the creativity of the legendary Azerbaijani singer and composer, Khan Shushinski (1901–1979). The author emphasizes that one of his most famous works, the song "Mountains of Shusha," is a heartfelt dedication to his native city of Shusha.

