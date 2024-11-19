Italian student at COP29: Priority should also be given to study of forestry

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“I am participating in COP29 as a representative of the International Forestry Students' Association. Forests play a key role in maintaining a healthy global climate, providing invaluable benefits to local communities and biodiversity. They are emerging as crucial players in the fight against climate change,” said Tommaso Moneta, a student from the University of Florence and representative of the International Forestry Students' Association (IFSA), who arrived in Azerbaijan from Italy.

The Italian participant emphasized that priority should also be given to the specialization of forestry and the scientific study of forest management.