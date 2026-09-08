Japan to provide $3 mil. to flood-hit Nepal as humanitarian aid: minister

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Japan decided Tuesday to provide $3 million to Nepal as humanitarian assistance after massive flooding and landslides near the country's border with China late last month, Kyodo News reports citing Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

The assistance -- in the areas of food, water, sanitation and vital supplies -- will be implemented through the World Food Program, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Organization for Migration, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Since the Aug. 26 disaster, Japan's emergency relief supplies such as tents and blankets have already been delivered to Nepal, while the country's team of experts is assisting work by local authorities to identify bodies recovered, Motegi said.

"We will do everything we can to support Nepal, a longtime friend of Japan," Motegi told a press conference.

The death toll in Nepal has exceeded 1,300 and many more remain unaccounted for. A five-member family from Osaka is among the missing.