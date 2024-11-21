Jason Morrison: Baku Declaration on water resources management to be adopted today

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“Today, the Baku Declaration on water resources management will be adopted,” said Jason Morrison, Head of the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate, in an interview with AZERTAC.

“In addressing climate change mitigation, progress remains insufficient. Our ambitions are not high enough, and our outcomes still fall short of targets. However, we are increasingly recognizing the importance of climate adaptation and resilience-building. At this and the next conference, water management and climate adaptation have become central topics, aligning with the global adaptation agenda,” he stated.

Morrison expressed optimism that the Baku Declaration, set to be released today, will serve as a catalyst to accelerate momentum toward the next conference, scheduled to take place in Brazil next year.