Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan ranks high on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan ranks high globally with 24 elements included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov during his speech at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The minister emphasized that the restoration of the destroyed cultural heritage in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories remains one of the government’s key priorities, noting that the presence of mines poses a major obstacle to this process.