Jeyhun Bayramov: Brotherhood and mutual trust within OTS provide a solid foundation for a hopeful future

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

“Within our organization, founded on shared language, history, and traditions and rooted in the Nakhchivan Treaty, cooperation has developed across more than 35 areas, including political, economic, and cultural domains,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in his remarks at a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Gabala.

The minister emphasized that, at a time when confidence in international institutions is shaken, the dynamic cooperation within the OTS - built on brotherhood and mutual trust - is not only a source of pride but also a solid foundation for hope for the future.

“Today, we will hear proposals from member states on further strengthening our organization. On the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the number of annual OTS Summit meetings has been increased to two, creating an opportunity for flexible, in-depth, and comprehensive discussions on our cooperation potential,” Jeyhun Bayramov underlined.